Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Shares Up 15.9%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,091,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,059,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 15.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

