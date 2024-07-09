Coterra Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:CTRA)

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.56 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

