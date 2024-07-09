Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

