Critical Review: Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Avenir Wellness Solutions and Generex Biotechnology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avenir Wellness Solutions and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenir Wellness Solutions -477.70% -621.61% -65.32% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and Generex Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenir Wellness Solutions $4.90 million 1.75 -$25.51 million N/A N/A Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Avenir Wellness Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

