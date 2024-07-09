Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after buying an additional 244,890 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 132,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,529. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

