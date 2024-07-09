Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CULP opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.22. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Culp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.