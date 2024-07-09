Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Lifted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $272.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.08 and a fifty-two week high of $286.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

