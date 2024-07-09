Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Robert Arthur Harrington Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 253 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $13,816.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,328.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Arthur Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20.

CYTK stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday.

CYTK stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

