DA Davidson Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $291.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 149.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Foundation by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

