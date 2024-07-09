Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.3 %

TTWO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,693. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.