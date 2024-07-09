Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,743 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

STX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,051. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $107.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

