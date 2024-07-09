Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,986 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock valued at $863,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $274.26. 64,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $275.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.