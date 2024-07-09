Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $166.57. 99,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,039. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

