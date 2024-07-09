Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 324.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 379,589 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,834. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

