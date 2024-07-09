Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 474.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,278,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 115,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 84,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,245. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

