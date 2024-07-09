Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 479.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,666,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 73,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,071. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

