Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Lennar by 331.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $143.79. 285,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,750. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.