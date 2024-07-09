Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 47.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,161. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.39 and a 200-day moving average of $370.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.