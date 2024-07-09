Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.