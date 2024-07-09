Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,220 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.