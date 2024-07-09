Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

