Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,813 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $723,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 447,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

