Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,543 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. 43,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,807. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $228.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

