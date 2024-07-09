Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,701 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.15. 104,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

