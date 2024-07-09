Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,235 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.48. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

