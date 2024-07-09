Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

DFH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,269 shares of company stock worth $2,629,479. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.