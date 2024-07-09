Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,264 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 446,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 386,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,719 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.