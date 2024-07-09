Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 57.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 53,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.