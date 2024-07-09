Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $212.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,881. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

