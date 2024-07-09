Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,994. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

