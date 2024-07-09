Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,069,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,368,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $224.63. 23,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.22. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.