Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 243.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,299 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,711.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $118.08. 253,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

