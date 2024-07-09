Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.19. 85,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

