Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. 295,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,413. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

