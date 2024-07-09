Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 192,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

