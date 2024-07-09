Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,205 shares of company stock worth $5,193,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. 302,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $131.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

