Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 74,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,592. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.13. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

