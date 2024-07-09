Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. 680,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,025. The firm has a market cap of $283.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

