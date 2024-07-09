Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $226.17. 35,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,303. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $282.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

