Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,657 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LKQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,888,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,815. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.