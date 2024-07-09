Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.10. 227,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,703. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

