Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 99.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,686,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.34. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,383. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

