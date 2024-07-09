Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Centene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after buying an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 363,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,052. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

