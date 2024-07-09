Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,162 shares of company stock worth $87,128,156. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.74. 165,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $261.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

