Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 923,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,128. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

