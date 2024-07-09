Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 692,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 437,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,667. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

