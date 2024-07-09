Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.57. 135,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,825. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

