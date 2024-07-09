Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,429 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

