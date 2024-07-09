Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,234 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 272,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,125. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

