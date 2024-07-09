Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,442 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,290,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

PFG stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

